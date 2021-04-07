High levels of activity in the Pacaya volcano

Informative Bulletin No. 168-2021

In compliance with the Operational Protocol for Effusive Activity of the Pacaya Volcano, institutions that make up the System of the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction -CONRED- establish procedures and actions to prevent, mitigate and attend to the Guatemalan population due to the geological threat, of according to the guidelines established in the National Response Plan -PNR-.

In order to respond to a Risk, Emergency or Disaster situation -RED-, the scientific entity of the CONRED System maintains permanent surveillance of the colossus. According to this information, pertinent actions are developed, safeguarding people's lives.

According to the National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology -INSIVUMEH- (scientific entity of the country) in its volcanological bulletin issued the morning of Tuesday, April 6, the volcanic building presents columns with abundant gas and little ash that move at 6 miles to the west and southwest.

At the same time, the lava flow is maintained on the west flank, continuing its advance, in addition, the occurrence of more lava flows on other flanks is not ruled out. Volcanic activity is considered at high levels , added INSIVUMEH in its volcanological bulletin.

CONRED through the Volcano Prevention Unit -UPV- maintains attention to the Pacaya volcano and supports Local Coordinators for Disaster Reduction -COLRED-, providing knowledge regarding Local Response Plans and the preparation of tools such as the 72 Hour Backpack for each member of the family.