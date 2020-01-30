30 Jan 2020

Guatemala/Mexico –Caravan (DG ECHO, UNHCR, IOM, IGM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 January 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 30 Jan 2020

  • A new caravan set out from San Pedro Sula (Honduras) on 14 January, quickly growing to more than 4,000 people as it moved through Guatemala, towards Mexico. According to DG ECHO's partners, approximately 30% of the group are families with very young children, pregnant women, LGBTIQ+ people, unaccompanied and separated children, people with disabilities.

  • The situation at the Guatemala/Mexico border (Tecún Umán bridge) is highly unstable due to restrictions on entry into Mexican territory. Approximately 300 people decided to voluntarily return to Honduras, while most people who joined the caravan are sheltering in improvised accommodation around the border area. This stranded group are in need of protection, health, shelter, WASH and food.

  • The large number of people leaving Central America is testament to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in this very poor and violence-afflicted region. DG ECHO has been assisting victims of organised violence, including migrants and refugees fleeing the Northern Triangle of Central America, by financing protection and basic relief assistance and continues to monitor the situation together with partners.

