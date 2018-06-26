Guatemala Volcanic Eruption Work Report 1

Situation

On June 3 2018, the Fuego volcano in southern Guatemala violently erupted and caused widespread destruction and loss of lives, as ash, lava and pyroclastic flow from the volcano covered the surrounding area. The situation was made worse with a second eruption of the same volcano on 5 June. To date 110 people are reported dead and 197 people remain missing, hundreds of homes were destroyed and 12,000 people were evacuated to safer locations. In total 1.7 people million people have been affected.

Red Cross Red Crescent Actions

To respond to the immediate needs, the International Red Cross has already mobilized approximately HKD 2million from the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF). On 11 June the International Red Cross launched an emergency appeal for HKD 16million to support 6,000 people with livelihoods, basic needs, health and psychosocial support and disaster risk reduction activities for the next 12 months.

Since the onset of the disaster the Guatemala Red Cross have conducted needs assessments, provided medical care and psychological support, assisted with restoring family links, mobilized ambulances to transport burn patients and opened 15 collection centres to receive food and non-food items.

Hong Kong Red Cross Actions

Hong Kong Red Cross has mobilized HK$200,000 to support the relief efforts in Guatemala via the International Red Cross.

General Enquiry

Please call 2802 0016, fax to 2802 0017 or email to relief@redcross.org.hk.

