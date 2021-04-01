Guatemala - Volcanic eruption, update (INSIVUMEH, CONRED) (ECHO Daily Flash of 1 April 2021)

Explosive activity continues on the Mackenney crater of Pacaya volcano, located 30 km south-west of Guatemala City. The ash column has raised 3,000-4,300 m above the sea level moving south, southwest, west and northwest at distances of up to 50 km.

Lava flows with a maximum length of 3,000 metres have been reported across the west flank and reached the localities of La Breña and Campo Alegre, affecting a house that functioned as a monitoring area and sanitary services for people who visited the area.