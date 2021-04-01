Guatemala
Guatemala - Volcanic eruption, update (INSIVUMEH, CONRED) (ECHO Daily Flash of 1 April 2021)
Explosive activity continues on the Mackenney crater of Pacaya volcano, located 30 km south-west of Guatemala City. The ash column has raised 3,000-4,300 m above the sea level moving south, southwest, west and northwest at distances of up to 50 km.
Lava flows with a maximum length of 3,000 metres have been reported across the west flank and reached the localities of La Breña and Campo Alegre, affecting a house that functioned as a monitoring area and sanitary services for people who visited the area.
According to the National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology (INSIVUMEH), the communities living in the west and south flanks of the volcano have been advised to be aware of the activity of the volcano and to follow the recommendations of the authorities.