Guatemala
Guatemala - Volcanic eruption, update (DG ECHO, CONRED, INSIVUMEH) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 March 2021)
- On 23-24 March, moderate and strong explosions have been registered on Pacaya volcano, located 30 km south-west of Guatemala City. The ash column raised 4,500 metres above the sea level and lava flows descended through the south-western flank up to 1,400 metres.
- The dispersion of the ash has been reported in the communities of Mesías Altas, Mesías Bajas, El Cedro, San Francisco de Sales, Los Pocitos, Los Dolores, Santa Elena Barillas as well as in the cities of Guatemala City and Villa Nueva.
- The National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) is constantly monitoring the situation and recommended people living close to the volcano to adhere to the local response plan (including the evacuation routes and the meeting points) in case of emergency.