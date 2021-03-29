Guatemala - Volcanic eruption, update (CONRED, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 March 2021)

The Pacaya volcano located near Guatemala City, continues to experience eruptive activity. Moderate explosions followed by 3,500 metre ash columns have been reported by the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction of Guatemala (CONRED).

Ashfall was recorded in the villages of El Pepinal, San Francisco de Sales, El Cedro, Calderas, Mesías Altas, and Low Messiah. La Aurora International Airport was closed for 24 hours on 26 March.