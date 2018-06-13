Guatemala: Volcanic Eruption Situation Report No. 3 (as of 13 June 2018)

This report is produced by the Humanitarian Country Team in Guatemala , in collaboration with humanitarian partners, based on consolidated information from the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED), UN System via the UN Emergency Technical Team (UNE TE), NGOs and the Red Cross. It covers the period 7 -12 June 2018.

Highlights

• According to a Food for the Hungry evaluation, there are approximately 17 official and 19 unofficial shelters with 1,200 people

• Main shelter needs identified so far include staffing for shelter management, water and sanitation, storage space for supplies from collection centres, organization and management of supplies from collection centres, protection for children and women and security .

• Some 996 affected families will be relocated – authorities currently working to identify a suitable location.

• The agricultural industry needs to be reactivated quickly , as there has been considerable damage caused by falling ash and debris to corn, bean and coffee plantations

• Per the Red Cross, 197 people remain missing

1,714,373

People affected

12,823

People evacuated

57

People injured

110

People killed

3,557

People sheltered

197

People missing

*official data as of 04:00pm, 12 June 2018

Situation Overview

The Volcán de Fuego volcano continues to register seismic activity, specifically avalanches and eruptions.

The National Institute for Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology (INSIVUMEH) is constantly monitoring the volcano and has not yet ruled out the possibility of more pyroclastic flows of similar or greater severity than those recorded since the beginning of the emergency.

The National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) estimates that 966 homes have been affected. The families will be relocated once authorities determine a suitable location.

First responders continue to find the deceased in their search and rescue efforts. Municipal authorities and the local community are deciding whether not to now designate the affected area as a cemetery ground.

The Humanitarian Assistance and Aid Coordination Centre (CCAH) has followed up with the various offers of aid from foreign governments and the international community that have come in after calling for international aid. Countries such as Canada, Honduras, Mexico and the United States have provided aid. International search and rescue personnel have been aiding as well, working in the most affected areas. Japan has provided an expert volcanologist as well.

Humanitarian teams have carried out evaluations in ground zero, identifying supply needs that are then taken from collection centres to shelters. Unfortunately, the shelters themselves become a collection centre, leading to difficulties in storing and organising incoming supplies; at present, there is no discernible supply management, leading to unequal distribution between shelters. Shelter personnel are overworked and stressed, often working without shifts or rest periods. As most shelters are schools or educational centres, school terms are now delayed. As such, the national activation of the education sector is being considered to identify priority actions needed to restart regular school activity.

Most of the affected population work in factories and farmland in the south, while others engage in temporary work such as carpentry and fruit vendors in Escuintla and Chimaltenango. The crops grown in affected areas, which were all but wiped out, were for self-sustenance and consisted mostly of corn and bean. In areas near the volcano (San José de las Caldera) where ash and tephra fell, the damages to coffee, bean and corn crops require urgent action to jumpstart the agricultural industry.

The eruptions have affected an estimated 5,098 families in an area of roughly 7,000-8,700 acres. Losses in agricultural activity are roughly 2.47 million kilograms of coffee, equivalent to 1.27% of the national coffee export for 2018-2019.