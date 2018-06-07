Guatemala: Volcanic Eruption Situation Report No. 2 (as of 07 June 2018)

This report is produced by the Humanitarian Country Team in Guatemala, in collaboration with humanitarian partners, based on consolidated information from the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED), UN System via the UN Emergency Technical Team (UNETE),

NGOs and the Red Cross. It covers the period 5-7 June 2018. The next report will be published in 2 days.

Highlights

The number of people in shelters continues to rise.

Although official shelters are operational, those who have self-sheltered remain unaccounted for.

Search and rescue is ongoing, with personnel in affected areas working under high-risk conditions.

The Volcán de Fuego volcano continues to be active. On 6 June, authorities reported a pyroclastic flow down the El Jute and Las Lajas ravines, prompting the evacuation of at-risk communities in the area.

1,713,566

People affected

12,407

People evacuated

58

People injured

99

People killed

4,137

People sheltered

197

People missing

Situation Overview

Volcanic activity has increased after the first eruption on 3 June. Explosions have ranged between moderate and strong, throwing ash some 5,000m into the air. On 5 June, authorities issued evacuation alerts that triggered mass panic in the surrounding population, leading to a massive population movement that caused the collapse of critical roads.

On 6 June, the National Institute for Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology (INSIVUMEH) reported that the accumulation of volcanic material resulted in lahar flows down the Seca and Mineral ravines, both of which are tributaries of the Pantaleón river. These lahar flows measure 30-40m in width and 4-5m in height, descending with heat and giving off steam and carrying material similar to a cement mix with rocks that are 2-3m in diameter, putting communities near the ravines and Pantaleón bridge at high risk. New lahar flows are possible if current rainfall continues.

A red alert remains in place for the Escuintla, Sacatepéquez and Chimaltenango departments, as well as in the municipalities of Escuintla, Alotenango, Yepocapa and Santa Lucía Cotzumalguapa. The institutional alert level remains at orange.

National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) system organizations continue to perform search and rescue for missing people and provide care and attention in shelters and collection centres are ongoing. At present, CONRED is carrying out a damage assessment and needs analysis DANA. Areas buried under ash and debris remain inaccessible, hindering attempts to accurately quantify missing persons estimates.

Shelter situation

CONRED has 21 registered shelters in the departments of Escuintla (17), Sacatepéquez (1), Santa Rosa (2) and Suchitepéquez (1). The number of people sheltered continues to rise. There are no detailed surveys with data disaggregated by age and sex.

The shelters currently have sufficient food, water and clothing supplies, as well as mattresses and cots. However, there are reports that children are consuming food that does not meet the nutritional requirements for their age.

Shelters are still being fitted to receive people, as most of them are schools, public buildings or community halls.

Conditions are not yet in place to receive people with disabilities and the setting up of safe spaces for pregnant and lactating women is unfinished.