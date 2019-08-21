21 Aug 2019

Guatemala: Volcanic Eruption Revised Emergency Appeal no. 1 n° MDRGT013

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 21 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (533.72 KB)

This revised Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 2.2 million Swiss francs to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Guatemalan Red Cross (GRC) to continue humanitarian assistance to 13,500 people for 18 months, with a strong focus on health, livelihoods, disaster risk reduction and institutional capacity development. To ensure the recovery and protection of livelihoods, activities aiming to strengthen the recovery of affected families were included in livelihoods, and some activities in Health, Protection, gender and inclusion, and Disaster Risk Reduction were replaced with others in line with the operational strategy and the budget was increased in 150,526 CHF. Further information is available in the Revised Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA)

The disaster and the Red Cross Red Crescent response to date

3 and 5 June 2018: Guatemala’s Fuego Volcano erupted.
6 June 2018: 256,877 Swiss francs allocated from the IFRC’s Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) to assist 3,000 people.
7 June 2018: Start of IFRC surge deployments. Formation of volcanic mudflow increases risks to already affected communities.
8 June 2018: The Government of Guatemala requests international assistance.
11 June 2018: IFRC issues an Emergency Appeal for 2,036,967 Swiss francs for 6,000 people for 12 months.
03 July 2018: The IFRC issues Operations Update 1
26 August 2018: The IFRC issues Operations Update 2
19 December 2018: The IFRC issues Operations Update 3 with a revised target for livelihoods (750 families in the emergency phase distribution and 500 families in the recovery phase second distribution), health and psychosocial support.
17 April 2019: The IFRC issues 6-month Operations Update extending the timeframe for 6 months. The new final date for the operation is 11 December 2019.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.