19 Dec 2018

Guatemala: Volcanic Eruption MDRGT013, Operations Update n° 3

from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 19 Dec 2018 View Original
The modifications to the EPoA are intended to adapt the response to fit the affected population’s changing needs and to seek synergies between the EPoA and the Movement's actors who are implementing the operation.

The following changes have been made to the EPoA:

  • Livelihoods. The number of families targeted for cash transfers increased from 500 to 750.

  • Psychological support. The number of people targeted for psychological support (PSS) decreased from 6,000 to 2,000.

  • Health. The number of people targeted for medical care and first aid services increased from 1,000 to 4,000.

  • The implementation period remains the same, the budget will be reviewed in the following update.

Health Outcome 2: The immediate risks to the health of affected populations are reduced

Output 2.1: At least 4,000 people receive timely medical care and first aid services The GRC had to raise the target for this output because the affected population’s health needs are considerably higher than expected, requiring more attention from the National Society.

The GRC is using its own funds to hire doctors and nurse, and it is using emergency appeal funding to pay for transportation and food; the GRC is using its own funds and emergency appeal funding to pay for accommodations and medicine.

Output 2.2: 2,000 people receive psychosocial support services according to the needs of the affected population

The GRC is reducing the target for this output because it is using its own funds and funding from AECID and ECHO to conduct PSS work with the same strategic focus, which means that the National Society would be duplicating its efforts if it continued to work in this area through the emergency appeal.

The following activity has been added to the emergency appeal under Outcome S.2.1:

Strategies for Implementation

Outcome S2.1: Effective and coordinated international disaster response is ensured Output

S2.1.1: Effective response preparedness and National Society surge capacity mechanism is maintained

New activity: Fuel for the Mexican and Salvadorian National Societies delivery of relief items The GRC has used emergency funding to cover transportation costs, enabling the GRC, with support from the Salvadorian Red Cross Society and the Mexican Red Cross, to provide assistance in the form of food, kitchen, shelter and hygiene kits to more than 8,000 people at 41 delivery points.

