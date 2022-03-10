Guatemala

Guatemala - Volcanic eruption (INSIVUMEH, CONRED, AGN) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 March 2022)

  • Since 6 March, Volcán de Fuego located on the borders of Chimaltenango, Escuintla and Sacatepéquez Departments (central-western Guatemala), is erupting. Several explosions have been recorded and pyroclastic flows covered an area of 7 km away from the crater, specifically on the southwest, south and southeast flanks. Moreover, a huge amount of ashfall has been registered across the communities surrounding the volcano.
  • According to the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED), 522 people living in the communities close to the volcano have been evacuated in five evacuation centres located in Escuintla Department.
  • CONRED is constantly monitoring the situation and recommended people nearby the volcano to follow the local response plan (including the evacuation routes and the meeting points) in case of emergency.

