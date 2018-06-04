04 Jun 2018

Guatemala - Volcanic Eruption (GDACS, CONRED, INSIVUMEH, NOAA-VAAC, Local media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 June 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 04 Jun 2018 View Original

  • On 3 June 2018, Volcan de Fuego strongly erupted, provoking floods of lava and mud along with ash and ballistic (small rocks) emissions. As of 4 June at 7.00 UTC, the National Centre of Vulcanology reported that the eruption was over, although ash is still falling in a range of 20 km from the crater.

  • National authorities reported, as of 4 June, that the ash plumes have reached up to 10 km. The ash fall and lahars affected different areas of Chimaltenango, Sacatepéquez and Escuintla. 25 people were confirmed dead, 20 people were injured, 3 100 people were evacuated and over 1.7 million people were affected. One entire community (El Rodeo) is suspected to be buried. Search and rescue operations were temporarily suspended during night hours of 3 June, to be resumed on 4 June early morning. Local media reported that the International Airport Aurora might remain closed on 4 June as ash fall cleaning operations are still ongoing.

  • The national alert level was raised to red in the provinces of Escuitla, Chimaltenango and Sacatepequez. An orange alert is in place at national institutional level.

  • Over the next 24 hours, moderate to locally heavy rain and thunderstorms may occur over the areas affected by the volcano.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.