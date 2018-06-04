Guatemala - Volcanic Eruption (GDACS, CONRED, INSIVUMEH, NOAA-VAAC, Local media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 June 2018)

On 3 June 2018, Volcan de Fuego strongly erupted, provoking floods of lava and mud along with ash and ballistic (small rocks) emissions. As of 4 June at 7.00 UTC, the National Centre of Vulcanology reported that the eruption was over, although ash is still falling in a range of 20 km from the crater.

National authorities reported, as of 4 June, that the ash plumes have reached up to 10 km. The ash fall and lahars affected different areas of Chimaltenango, Sacatepéquez and Escuintla. 25 people were confirmed dead, 20 people were injured, 3 100 people were evacuated and over 1.7 million people were affected. One entire community (El Rodeo) is suspected to be buried. Search and rescue operations were temporarily suspended during night hours of 3 June, to be resumed on 4 June early morning. Local media reported that the International Airport Aurora might remain closed on 4 June as ash fall cleaning operations are still ongoing.

The national alert level was raised to red in the provinces of Escuitla, Chimaltenango and Sacatepequez. An orange alert is in place at national institutional level.