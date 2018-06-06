Guatemala - Volcanic Eruption Fuego Volcano Update (DG ECHO, GDACS, NOAA, Local media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 June 2018)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 06 Jun 2018 — View Original
- On 6 June, Fuego Volcano continues its emission of ashes, gases and moderate seismic activity. Volcanic activity increased on 5 June evening UTC, generating new pyroclastic lava flows toward Las Lajas municipality. The ash column reached 5 000 meters high and up to 20 km radius from the crater. The area southeast of the volcano remains at a maximum alert level on 6 June, according to CONRED. The current aviation color code is green and the volcano institutional alert Level is orange.
- As of 6 June at 7.00 UTC, the National Centre for Disaster Risk (CONRED) reported 70 deaths, 46 people injured and over 3 270 evacuated, of which 2 496 stay in five shelters in the departments of Escuintla and Sacatepequez. On 6 June, a preventive evacuation order is in place for the municipalities of La Reyna, El Rodeo, Canaveral I and IV, Hunnapu and Magnolia. While search and rescue efforts continue, local media reports, as of 6 June, that 200 people are still missing.
- Copernicus Emergency Management Service has produced three delineation maps and two grading maps.