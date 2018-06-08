Guatemala - Volcanic Eruption Fuego Volcano Update (DG ECHO, CONRED, INSIVUMEH, Local media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 June 2018)

Due to the recently increased volcanic activity in Fuego Volcano (central-south Guatemala), a new pyroclastic flow occurred on 7 June in Las Lajas and El Jute Valley. The ash column from the pyroclastic flow could reach up to 6 000 meters and spread toward the west-southwest. The area southeast of the volcano remains at a maximum alert level (red departmental alert) on 8 June, according to CONRED.

As of 8 June at 7.00 UTC, the National Centre for Disaster Risk (CONRED) reported that the death toll reached 109 people, 58 people injured, at least 197 people missing and over 12 400 people evacuated in the departments of Escuintla and Sacatepequez.

On 7 June afternoon UTC, search and rescue operations were temporarily suspended due to severe weather conditions. The National Institute of Seismology and Vulcanology (INSIVUMEH) advises the population to be alert due to the risk of lahars.

An international call for assistance has been published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, requesting support on shelter, food, hygiene kits, medicine, water filters, telecommunications and medical assistance and equipment.

The European Commission has allocated EUR 100 000 in humanitarian funding to support the Guatemalan Red Cross in delivering much needed relief to the affected communities.

Over the next 24 hours, locally heavy rain and thunderstorms may still occur over the areas already affected by the volcano.