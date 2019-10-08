Guatemala: Volcanic Eruption (Fuego Volcano) MDRGT013 12-Month Update

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

On 3 June 2018, Guatemala’s 3,763-metre (12,346 feet) Fuego Volcano erupted, killing 201 people, injuring 27, and leaving some 260 people missing. The volcano emitted an eight-kilometre (five-mile) stream of hot lava and a dense plume of black smoke and ash that blanketed Guatemala's capital city and other regions. According to Guatemalan authorities, 12,823 people were evacuated from the affected area, of whom 1,398 remain in collective centres.

Summary of response

Overview of Host National Society

The National Society has 100 staff members, 21 branches and more than 1,684 volunteers across the country. Guatemalan Red Cross (GRC) has implemented cash and voucher assistance (CVA) programmes in its last two Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) operations, one of which was completed in late December 2017. It was wellreceived by the target community.

Since 3 June 2018, with support from national and international donors, GRC has been providing effective and timely response to prevent and alleviate the suffering of the population affected by the emergency by dividing its actions into a response phase and a recovery phase. The following actions were carried out during the response phase:

• Provided psychological first aid support to 3,928 individuals.

• Made 152 transfers to assistance centres.

• Held one day of voluntary blood donation, collecting and delivering 232 units of blood to blood banks in national hospitals.

• Provided 240 Restoration of Family Links (RFL) services.

• Provided medical care to 6,150 individuals.

• Provided psychosocial support (PSS) to 830 individuals.

• Provided pre-hospital care to 278 individuals.

• Trained 2,485 individuals through hygiene promotion and sexual and reproductive health education sessions.

• Provided water and sanitation support through installation of 33 water tanks in communities, 61 showers in collective centres, and distribution of 45,826 gallons of water.

• Opened 16 collection centres nationwide.

• Provided humanitarian aid to 8,958 families.

• Delivered 7,756 food kits

• Delivered 4,183 hygiene kits.

• Delivered 970 shelter kits to the Temporary Single-Family Dwelling (ATU by its acronym in Spanish) Collective Centre.

• Managed 161 dead bodies.

• Assisted with management of ten collective centres.

• Provided cash and voucher assistance to 739 families.

During the recovery phase, GRC has worked in a comprehensive manner to provide response and support to families affected by the volcano's eruption to strengthen communities' resilience. The following actions were carried out during this phase:

• Provided medical care to 4,142 individuals.

• Promoted hygiene, reproductive sexual health, livelihoods, food and nutrition, gender protection and social inclusion, vector control, complementary feeding, seed banks and infectious disease prevention through education sessions that reached 9,110 individuals.

• Distributed 528,872.45 gallons of water safe for human consumption.

• Provided psychosocial support to 3,412 individuals.

• Developed 606 organic fertilizers in communities.

• Assisted with preparation of 47 household emergency plans.