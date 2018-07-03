Guatemala: Volcanic Eruption Emergency Appeal n° MDRGT013, Operations Update n° 1

Description of the disaster

On 3 June 2018, Guatemala's 3,763-meter (12,346-feet) Fuego Volcano erupted, killing 112 people. The volcano emitted an 8-kilometer (5-mile) stream of hot lava and a dense plume of black smoke and ash that blanketed Guatemala’s capital, Guatemala City, and other regions. According to Guatemalan authorities, 12,823 people have been evacuated from the affected area (please see the map of affected areas), 3,633 people are in collective centres, 197 people are missing, and 55 people are injured1 . The fatalities are concentrated in three towns: El Rodeo, Alotenango and San Miguel los Lotes. Guatemala’s president was considering declaring a state of emergency in the departments of Chimaltenango, Escuintla and Sacatepequez. Furthermore, Guatemala City's La Aurora international airport closed its only runway due to the presence of volcanic ash and the danger it poses to the safety of passengers and aircraft. The volcano is 25 miles (40 km) south-west of Guatemala City, and it is close to the tourist destination of Antigua2 .