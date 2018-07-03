03 Jul 2018

Guatemala: Volcanic Eruption Emergency Appeal n° MDRGT013, Operations Update n° 1

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 03 Jul 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (697.86 KB)

Description of the disaster

On 3 June 2018, Guatemala's 3,763-meter (12,346-feet) Fuego Volcano erupted, killing 112 people. The volcano emitted an 8-kilometer (5-mile) stream of hot lava and a dense plume of black smoke and ash that blanketed Guatemala’s capital, Guatemala City, and other regions. According to Guatemalan authorities, 12,823 people have been evacuated from the affected area (please see the map of affected areas), 3,633 people are in collective centres, 197 people are missing, and 55 people are injured1 . The fatalities are concentrated in three towns: El Rodeo, Alotenango and San Miguel los Lotes. Guatemala’s president was considering declaring a state of emergency in the departments of Chimaltenango, Escuintla and Sacatepequez. Furthermore, Guatemala City's La Aurora international airport closed its only runway due to the presence of volcanic ash and the danger it poses to the safety of passengers and aircraft. The volcano is 25 miles (40 km) south-west of Guatemala City, and it is close to the tourist destination of Antigua2 .

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.