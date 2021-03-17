Guatemala
Guatemala - Volcanic eruption (CONRED, INSIVUMEH) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 March 2021)
Pacaya volcano, located 30 km south-west of Guatemala City, continues with its Strombolian activity. On 16 March, the ash column raised 500 metres above the crater and a pyroclastic flow descended through the southern flank up to 1,300 metres.
The dispersion of the ash up to 2 cm high has been reported in the villages El Patrocinio, San José El Rodeo, and Concepción El Cedro, in San Vicente Pacaya Municipality.
The National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) recommends people living close to the volcano to follow the recommendations of the authorities.