Guatemala - Volcanic eruption (CONRED, INSIVUMEH) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 March 2021)

Pacaya volcano, located 30 km south-west of Guatemala City, continues with its Strombolian activity. On 16 March, the ash column raised 500 metres above the crater and a pyroclastic flow descended through the southern flank up to 1,300 metres.

The dispersion of the ash up to 2 cm high has been reported in the villages El Patrocinio, San José El Rodeo, and Concepción El Cedro, in San Vicente Pacaya Municipality.