Guatemala - Volcanic eruption (CONRED, INSIVUMEH) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 June 2022)

On 1 June, the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reports an increased activity in the Volcán de Fuego located on the borders of Chimaltenango, Escuintla and Sacatepéquez Departments (central-western Guatemala).
The ash column reached up to 4,700 meters above sea level and the ash moved northeast towards the Department of Sacatepéquez and the metropolitan area of Guatemala City.
CONRED is constantly monitoring the situation and recommended people nearby the volcano to follow the local response plan (including the evacuation routes and the meeting points) in case of emergency.