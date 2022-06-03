Guatemala - Volcanic eruption (CONRED, INSIVUMEH) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 June 2022)

On 1 June, the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reports an increased activity in the Volcán de Fuego located on the borders of Chimaltenango, Escuintla and Sacatepéquez Departments (central-western Guatemala).

The ash column reached up to 4,700 meters above sea level and the ash moved northeast towards the Department of Sacatepéquez and the metropolitan area of Guatemala City.