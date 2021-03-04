Guatemala
Guatemala - Volcanic eruption (CONRED) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 March 2021)
The volcanic activity of Pacaya volcano, located 30 km south-west of Guatemala City, is increasing.
The ash column, generated by strong explosions, reached up to 5.5 km above the sea level. The dispersion of the ash moved mainly in the east direction, affecting the communities of San Francisco de Sales, El Cedro, Calderas, El Patrocinio, El Rodeo and Las Jazmines.
The National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) recommends people living close to the volcano to follow the recommendations made by the authorities.