Guatemala - Volcanic activity update (INSIVUMEH, CONRED, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 April 2021)

Pacaya volcano, located 30 km south-west of Guatemala City, continues its explosive and effusive activity. Lava flows at high temperatures and with the emanation of volcanic gases are still active on the western and southwestern flanks of the volcano, between the communities of El Patrocinio and San José el Rodeo. Media reports that the lava arrived a few hundred metres from the outermost houses located in the communities close to the volcano. According to the National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology (INSIVUMEH), people who live in communities near the volcano and the lava flows are advised to avoid putting their lives at risk.