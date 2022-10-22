Guatemala: Tropical Storm Julia Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA), DREF Operation no. MDRGT019

Glide n°: TC-2022-000343-GTM

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Tropical Storm Julia formed in the Caribbean Sea, near the coast of Colombia, on 7 October 2022. Julia then strengthened into a category 1 hurricane as it tracked westward the following day in the southwestern Caribbean before making landfall near Laguna de Perlas, on the central coast of eastern Nicaragua, on the morning of 9 October. Julia lost wind intensity while over the rugged terrain of Nicaragua and was downgraded to a tropical storm the same day. It continued to lose strength on 10 October and eventually became a tropical depression near the coasts of El Salvador and Guatemala.

Tropical Storm Julia directly affected Guatemala due to the entry of the outer bands and the strong circulation of humidity and cloudiness, maintaining partial to total clouds, drizzle, and constant and intermittent rainfall in the country. The highest rainfall accumulations were registered in the departments of Petén, Izabal, Alta Verapaz,

Quiché, and the north of Occidente. Consequently, the National Society will target the departments of Alta Verapaz and Izabal, as they report the greatest impact.

As of 17 October, the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reports indicate that the rains associated with tropical storm Julia caused 4,361 incidents at national level. CONRED, in compliance with its functions, coordinated the evacuation of 59,571 people, after evaluating the houses that were damaged or were in risk areas. As of 17 October, 13,611 people remain sheltered. With respect to infrastructure, the Evaluation of Damage and Needs Analysis (EDAN) determined that 1,557 houses had severe damage, while 1,137 roads and 222 bridges were reported to have been affected, and 20 roads and 49 bridges have been destroyed.

This data continues to be constantly updated, due to the effects of this tropical storm in most parts of the country.

As shown in the graphic below, due to the large amount of rainfall caused by Tropical Storm Julia, there is high soil saturation and, therefore, significant flooding in the localities of Petén, Izabal, and Alta Verapaz. This situation leads to complications in humanitarian assistance services for migrants in transit along the main migratory routes and, above all, in temporary hosting communities. Levels of vulnerability are increasing, and humanitarian assistance and protection services are imperative following the experience of hurricanes Eta and Iota in 2020, where these same areas were affected by the amount of rainfall, overflowing rivers and rising sea levels.

This emergency has been made more complex by the COVID-19 pandemic, which registers 1,129,542 cumulative cases, 117.7 mortality rate (deaths per 100,000 inhabitants), 1.8% lethality, 6,700.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and 158 active cases as of 10 October. According to the report of the authorities of the Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance, the areas that are being affected by the current emergency are those with the highest accumulated incidence of cases as of 10 October. The National Society is in Institutional Red Alert, as established by the National System CONRED, to continue supporting the actions of prevention, containment, and response to COVID-19.

The Guatemalan Red Cross launched an Early Action Protocol (EAP) in August 2022 for flooding due to tropical storms which has been activated for the response to this emergency. With the activation of the EAP on 7 October, the National Society will be providing assistance to 3,000 families in two communities affected by tropical storm Julia in Puerto Barrios, Izabal. Out of these, 1,000 families will be reached through cash transfers, while 2,000 families will be reached with safe water distribution, water filters and kits for water purification. Through this DREF operation, the Guatemalan Red Cross will complement the actions included in the EAP to assist families affected by Julia in the same provinces but who are not targeted by the Early Action Protocol.

As of 19 October, the actions carried out under the EAP include: