Guatemala: Training national team to assess post-eruption needs

A training session started this week for the national team working on the needs assessment after the eruption of the El Fuego volcano on 3 June, which affected the lives of over 1,7 million people and killed over 110. It is conducted by The UN Development Programme (on behalf of the UN System), the World Bank and the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), in coordination with the European Union. The assessment is scheduled to begin the week of 25 June, delayed due to continuous volcano eruptions.

Also, under the leadership of the national counterpart and co-led by UNDP, the recovery cluster was set up to establish a coordination mechanism to start building back better. The cluster leaders will work with NGOS, the international community and national authorities to speed up recovery and boost disaster resilience. Upon request from the Government, UNDP also deployed a volcanologist to support the national authorities and has provided equipment to facilitate the authorities’ emergency management and information sharing.