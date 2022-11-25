Guatemala - Severe weather (WHO PAHO, CONRED, INSIVUMEH) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 November 2022)

Heavy rainfall and strong winds have been affecting most of the country since the beginning of the rainy season (first half of April) causing floods, landslides and a number of severe weather-related incidents that have resulted in casualties and damage. The National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) and WHO PAHO report, as of 24 November, 67 fatalities (of which 15 in the Alta Verapaz department, the worst affected one), ten people still missing, 41 injured, over 69,500 evacuated people (of which more than 14,000 in a number of shelters) and a total of more than 6.1 million affected people across the country. Around 155,000 people received assistance by CONRED. In addition, CONRED reports over 32,000 damaged houses, 348 damaged schools and 51 destroyed bridges. Over the next 24 hours, drier conditions are expected over the whole country.