Guatemala - Severe weather, update (WHO PAHO, CONRED, INSIVUMEH)

Heavy rain and strong winds continue to affect most of the country since the beginning of the rainy season (mid-April) causing floods, landslides, mudflows and a number of severe weather-related incidents that have resulted in casualties and widespread damage.

The National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) and WHO PAHO report, as of 6 July, two fatalities, seven injured people, 5,106 evacuated people (of which 343 in temporary shelters) and a total amount of 587,868 affected people across the country. In addition, the same sources report 1,487 damaged houses (of which 59 severely damaged), 88 damaged roads (of which two destroyed) and 14 damaged bridges (of which three destroyed). National response is carried out by CONRED, that have assisted 8,104 people, as of 5 July.

Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over most of the country, except over north-eastern part.