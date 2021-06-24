Guatemala
Guatemala - Severe weather, update (INSIVUMEH, CONRED, PAHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 June 2021)
- Heavy rain and strong winds continue to affect most of Guatemala over the past few days, causing floods, triggering landslides and resulting in casualties and damage. The most affected Departments are Alta Verapaz, Chiquimula, Huehuetenango, Izabal, Jalapa, Jutiapa, Quetzaltenango, Quiché, San Marcos, Suchitepéquez and Zacapa.
- According to the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) and the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), 189 people have been evacuated, 96,370 affected and more than 90 houses damaged.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast over most parts of the country.