Guatemala - Severe weather, update (CONRED, WHO PAHO, Reliefweb, INSIVUMEH) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 September 2021)

Heavy rain has been affecting central and western Guatemala (in particular Guatemala, Suchitepéquez, Chimaltenango, Baja Verapaz, and San Marcos Departments) over the past 48 hours, causing floods, landslides and number of severe weather-related incidents that have resulted in casualties and damage.

The National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reports, as of 3 September, 18 evacuated people in Moca Community (Suchitepéquez) and four damaged houses across Suchitepéquez and San Marcos. In addition, CONRED reports a total of more than 31,630 affected people across all affected Departments.

Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over central and southern Guatemala, including the already affected Departments.