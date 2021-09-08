Guatemala - Severe weather, update (CONRED, WHO PAHO, INSIVUMEH, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 September 2021)

Heavy rain has been affecting central and south-western Guatemala (in particular Guatemala, Suchitepéquez, Retalhuleu, and Quetzaltenango Departments) over the past few days, causing floods, landslides and a number of severe weather-related incidents that have resulted in casualties and damage. The National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reports, as of 8 September, one injured person, 40 evacuated people and 11 damaged houses across the aforementioned Departments. Furthermore, CONRED reports nearly 9,600 affected people across affected Departments. Since beginning of the rainy season (late May), WHO PAHO reports, as of 7 September, 23 fatalities, over 7,860 evacuated people (of which over 560 in temporary shelters) and a total of more than 1.1 million affected people across the country. Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over the whole Guatemala, including the already affected Departments.