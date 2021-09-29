Guatemala - Severe weather, update (CONRED, WHO PAHO, INSIVUMEH) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 September 2021)

Heavy rain and strong winds have been affecting most of the country since the beginning of the rainy season (mid-April) causing floods, landslides, mudflows and a number of severe weather-related incidents that have resulted in casualties and widespread damage.

The National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) and the WHO Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) report, as of 28 September, 29 fatalities, 17 injured people, nearly 11,500 evacuated people (of which around 650 in temporary shelters) and a total of more than 1,400,100 affected people across the country. In addition, the same sources report 4,360 damaged houses (of which 125 severely damaged), 219 damaged roads and 24 damaged bridges.