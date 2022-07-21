Guatemala - Severe weather, update (CONRED, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 July 2022)

Following the 2022 rainy season that has been affecting several departments of Guatemala, the number of affected people has been increasing.
According to the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED), 25 people died, eight others have been injured, four are still missing, more than 8,500 people have been evacuated, and almost two million have been affected.
National authorities are providing help for those most affected.
On 21-22 July, moderate rain is expected over central and southern Guatemala.