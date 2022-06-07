Guatemala

Guatemala - Severe weather, update (CONRED, INSIVUMEH) (ECHO Daily Flash of 7 June 2022)

News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
  • Heavy rainfall has been affecting several Departments of the country (Guatemala, Quetzaltenango, San Marcos, Sololá, Izabal, Jalapa, and Petén) since the beginning of the rainy season causing floods, landslides.
  • According to the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED), more than 37,000 people have been affected, most of them in the Departments of Guatemala (20,000 people) and Quetzaltenango (12,000).
  • Over the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over central and southern Guatemala.

Related Content