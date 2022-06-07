Guatemala - Severe weather, update (CONRED, INSIVUMEH) (ECHO Daily Flash of 7 June 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting several Departments of the country (Guatemala, Quetzaltenango, San Marcos, Sololá, Izabal, Jalapa, and Petén) since the beginning of the rainy season causing floods, landslides.
According to the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED), more than 37,000 people have been affected, most of them in the Departments of Guatemala (20,000 people) and Quetzaltenango (12,000).
Over the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over central and southern Guatemala.