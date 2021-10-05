Guatemala - Severe weather, update (CONRED, INSIVUMEH) (ECHO Daily Flash of 5 October 2021)

In September, heavy rain has affected most parts of Guatemala, particularly the Departments of Guatemala, Sololá and Suchitepéquez, causing severe weather-related incidents that have resulted in casualties and damage. According to the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED), 13 people have died, four have been injured, 1,924 people have been evacuated and 295,322 affected. Furthermore, more than 1,000 houses have been damaged, one road and two bridges destroyed. For the next 24 hours, moderate rain with isolated thunderstorms is forecast over most parts of the country.