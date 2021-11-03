Guatemala
Guatemala - Severe weather update (CONRED, INSIVUMEH) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 November 2021)
Heavy rain and strong winds have been affecting most of Guatemala since the beginning of the rainy season (mid-April) causing floods, river overflow and landslides
According to the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED), seven people died in October due to severe weather-related incidents. Two people are missing, over 430 have been evacuated and over 88,000 people affected.
The worst-hit Departments were Suchitepéquez, Petén, Guatemala, Sololá, Huehuetenango and Quiché. Over the next 24 hours, moderate rain is forecast over the whole country.