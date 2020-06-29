Guatemala
Guatemala - Severe weather update (CONRED, INSIVUMEH) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 June 2020)
- Since 20 June, heavy rain has been affecting most of Guatemala, leading to an increase in casualties.
- According to a report from the national civil protection (CONRED), 3 people died, 2 were injured, and more than 56,683 have been affected. Several events, including landslides, triggered by heavy rain led to the evacuation of 56 people, damaged 29 houses and 5 road sections.
- Moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstoms is forecast over most of Guatemala on 29-30 June.