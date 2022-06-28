Guatemala

Guatemala - Severe weather, update (CONRED, INSIVUMEH) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 June 2022)

  • The number of affected people is increasing since the beginning of the rainy season (mid-April), which caused floods, triggered landslides and resulted in casualties and damage.

  • According to the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED), more than 6,200 people have been evacuated, almost 1,550,000 people affected, and more than 3,000 houses damaged.

  • As of 24 June, CONRED provided emergency assistance for more than 15,000 people.

  • For the next 24 hours, moderate rain with localized thunderstorms is forecast over most parts of the country.

