Guatemala - Severe weather, update (CONRED, INSIVUMEH) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 June 2022)

The number of affected people is increasing since the beginning of the rainy season (mid-April), which caused floods, triggered landslides and resulted in casualties and damage.
According to the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED), more than 6,200 people have been evacuated, almost 1,550,000 people affected, and more than 3,000 houses damaged.
As of 24 June, CONRED provided emergency assistance for more than 15,000 people.
For the next 24 hours, moderate rain with localized thunderstorms is forecast over most parts of the country.