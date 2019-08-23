Guatemala - Severe weather update (CONRED, INSIVUMEH, DG ECHO (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 August 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 23 Aug 2019 — View Original
- Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms continues to affect several parts of Guatemala since the last week causing floods and triggering landslides. An Orange alert warning has been declared in the Departments of Escuintla y Suchitepéquez.
- According to the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED), as of 23 August, one person has died, 104 have been injured, 62 evacuated and one is still missing. At least 63,349 people have been affected, 104 houses have been damaged, seven roads flooded and two bridges partially destroyed. The national response system (CONRED) is activated and responding.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast over most of the country.