Guatemala
Guatemala - Severe weather (PAHO, CONRED, INSUVIMEH) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 June 2021)
- On 13 June, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reported 11 severe weather-related accidents in central Guatemala, which were caused by heavy rain or strong winds and resulted in casualties.
- In Sololá Department, three people died after the overflow of several rivers. In Alta Verapaz (central Guatemala), 25 residents were evacuated and five houses damaged due to flooding. Four additional houses were damaged in El Progreso Department (central Guatemala), while a landslide occurred in Guatemala Department, temporarily blocking a major road. Up to 70,050 people have been affected across Alta Verapaz, El Progreso, Guatemala, Sololá and Totonicapán Departments.
- Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is forecast over most of Guatemala on 15-16 June.