Guatemala
Guatemala - Severe weather (INSIVUMEH, CONRED) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 August 2021)
- Heavy rainfall and strong winds have affected the Departments of Chiquimula, Baja Verapaz, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, Retalhuleu, Suchitepéquez and San Marcos over the past few days, causing floods, triggering landslides and leading to casualties and damage.
- According to the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED), two people have died, 85 have been evacuated and 20,320 affected. Furthermore, 20 houses have been damaged or destroyed.
- On 26 August, moderate rain is expected over most parts of the country, while on 27 August, moderate rain is expected over southern Guatemala.