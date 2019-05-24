Guatemala - Severe Weather (Government of Guatemala, INSIVUMEH, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 May 2019)
There have been three victims following heavy rain and strong winds in Zacapa Department. A drain collapse in the department of El Progreso caused sudden flooding, affecting 37 people, 185 have been evacuated and 37 houses have been slightly damaged. Moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are forecast across the country between 24-25 May.