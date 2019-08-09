Guatemala - Severe weather (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 August 2019)
Heavy rainfall affected different parts of Guatemala over 5-6 August, causing flooding and mudslides in different colonies of Amatitlá Municipality.
National authorities report two fatalities, while 74 people are sheltering in evacuation camps in El Pedregal colony, as of 9 August. At least 260 people have been affected by heavy rainfall, and 112 buildings are damaged.
Moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is forecast across Guatemala for 9-10 August.