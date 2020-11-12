Guatemala - Severe weather (DG ECHO, CONRED, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 November 2020)

Torrential rain and strong winds have affected most parts of the country following the passage of Hurricane ETA, causing landslides and floods and resulting in an increasing number of deaths and damage.

According to media reports, at least 150 people have died or are missing after a landslide in Queja village (Alta Verapaz Department, central Guatemala).

The National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction reports, 97,082 evacuated people, almost 640,000 affected and 24,190 damaged houses across the Departments of Petén, Quiché, Alta Verapaz, Izabal, Chiquimula, Zacapa, Jutiapa, El Progreso and Santa Rosa.

On 5 November, a state of public calamity was declared for the affected Departments and on 11 November, the Government of Guatemala made a request for assistance to activate the UCPM in response to the situation.