Guatemala - Severe weather (CONRED, WHO PAHO, Reliefweb, INSIVUMEH) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 September 2022)

Heavy rainfall and strong winds have been affecting most of the country since the beginning of the rainy season (mid-April) causing floods, landslides and a number of severe weather-related incidents that have resulted in casualties and damage.
The National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) and WHO PAHO report, as of 11 September, 42 fatalities, six people still missing, 23 injured people, 13,120 evacuated people (of which over 2,200 in shelters) and a total of more than 2,890,000 affected people across all Departments of the Country. Around 34,300 people have received assistance by CONRED. The worst affected Department is Alta Verapaz with 10 fatalities. In addition, CONRED reports 6,735 damaged houses, 169 damaged schools and 41 destroyed bridges across the country.
Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rainfall is forecast over the whole country. Locally very heavy rainfall is forecast over northern and central Departments (including Alta Verapaz).