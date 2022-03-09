Guatemala - Severe weather (CONRED, WHO PAHO, INSIVUMEH) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 March 2022)

Heavy rainfall and strong winds have been affecting most of the country since the beginning of the winter season causing floods, landslides, and a number of severe weather-related incidents that have resulted in casualties and widespread damage.

The National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) and WHO PAHO report one fatality, one person still missing, three injured people, nearly 12,900 evacuated people (of which 7,873 sheltered) and a total of more than 104,750 affected people. Same sources also report 1,468 damaged buildings and three destroyed bridges across the Country.