Guatemala

Guatemala - Severe weather (CONRED, WHO PAHO, INSIVUMEH) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 March 2022)

  • Heavy rainfall and strong winds have been affecting most of the country since the beginning of the winter season causing floods, landslides, and a number of severe weather-related incidents that have resulted in casualties and widespread damage.

  • The National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) and WHO PAHO report one fatality, one person still missing, three injured people, nearly 12,900 evacuated people (of which 7,873 sheltered) and a total of more than 104,750 affected people. Same sources also report 1,468 damaged buildings and three destroyed bridges across the Country.

  • Over the next 24 hours, no more rainfall is forecast over most of the country, except over central Departments.

