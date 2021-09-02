Guatemala
Guatemala - Severe weather (CONRED, Reliefweb, INSIVUMEH) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 September 2021)
- Heavy rain has been affecting central and estern Guatemala (in particular Guatemala, Sololá, Suchitepéquez, and Zacapa Departments) over the past few days, causing floods, landslides and a number of severe weather-related incidents that have resulted in casualties and damage.
- The National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reports, as of 2 September, seven injured people and a total of 17,803 affected people across the aforementioned Departments. In addition, the same source reports seven damaged houses. The worst affect is the Suchitepéquez Department.
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over central and southern Guatemala, including the already affected Departments.