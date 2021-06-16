Guatemala - Severe weather (CONRED, PAHO, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 June 2021)

Heavy rain continues to affect most of Guatemala over the past week, resulting in casualties and damage. The most affected Departments are Alta Verapaz, El Progreso, Guatemala, Huehuetenango, Quiché, San Marcos, Sololá, and Totonicapán.

According to the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) and the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), 190 people have been evacuated, 81,969 affected and 47 houses have been damaged.