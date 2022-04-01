Guatemala
Guatemala - Severe weather (CONRED, PAHO, INSUVIMEH) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 April 2022)
Low temperatures, strong winds and heavy rainfall have been affecting Guatemala, as reported by the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction of Guatemala (CONRED).
In March 2022, nearly 1,700 people were displaced to shelters operating across the departments of Quetzaltenango, Sololá, Totonicapán, Quiché, Guatemala and Alta Verapaz.
On 1-2 April, rainfall with thunderstorms is forecast from the south to the center and for the western Departments of Guatemala.