Guatemala

Guatemala - Severe weather (CONRED, PAHO, INSUVIMEH) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 April 2022)

  • Low temperatures, strong winds and heavy rainfall have been affecting Guatemala, as reported by the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction of Guatemala (CONRED).

  • In March 2022, nearly 1,700 people were displaced to shelters operating across the departments of Quetzaltenango, Sololá, Totonicapán, Quiché, Guatemala and Alta Verapaz.

  • On 1-2 April, rainfall with thunderstorms is forecast from the south to the center and for the western Departments of Guatemala.

