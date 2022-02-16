Guatemala - Severe weather (CONRED, PAHO, INSIVUMEH) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 February 2022)

Recent heavy rainfall and strong winds were reported across several areas of Guatemala, resulting in at least 720 affected people, according to the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED). In Izabal Department, 160 people were evacuated, as 37 houses sustained damage after a tornado event. Flash floods caused by heavy rainfall affected about 530 people, displaced 33 individuals and four families and caused damage to 18 houses and one road across Peten, Izabal, and Alta Verapaz Departments. On 16-17 February, drier conditions are expected over Guatemala.