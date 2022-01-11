Guatemala
Guatemala - Severe weather (CONRED, PAHO, INSIVUMEH) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 January 2022)
- Since early January, low temperatures and heavy rain have been affecting several areas of Guatemala.
- According to the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED), due to low temperatures, more than 2,000 people have been evacuated to emergency shelters across Guatemala, Quichè and Alta Verapaz Departments.
- In addition, heavy rain in Izabal Department has caused the evacuation of 53 persons, damaged at least 175 houses and left approximately 2,680 people affected.
- On 11-12 January, light to locally moderate rain is forecast over northern and eastern Guatemala, including Izabal Department.