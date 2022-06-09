Guatemala - Severe weather (CONRED, PAHO, INSIVUMEH) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 June 2022)

Since the beginning of the rainy season, heavy rainfall has been affecting most of Guatemala causing floods, landslides, and a number of severe weather-related incidents that have resulted in casualties and widespread damage.
The Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reports as of 7 June that 12 people have died, and 7 others sustained injuries. About 353,720 persons have been affected, while 60 individuals have been placed in temporary shelters.
On 6-7 June, heavy rainfall related to the rainy season affected the Departments of Chiquimula, Guatemala, Jalapa, San Marcos, Sololá, and Zacapa in southern and north-western Guatemala. According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and CONRED about 5,225 people were affected, and national authorities are carrying out Damage Assessments and Needs Analysis to determine how the affected population can be assisted through the distribution of humanitarian aid efforts.
On 9-10 June, light to moderate rainfall with lightning is forecast over most of Guatemala.