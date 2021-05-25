Guatemala
Guatemala - Severe weather (CONRED, INSIVUMEH, Reliefweb) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 May 2021)
- Heavy rain and strong winds have been affecting several Departments of Guatemala since 21 May, causing floods, landslides, mud flow and a number of severe weather related incidents that have resulted in casualties and damage.
- The National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reports, as of 24 May, one injured person, 483 evacuated people, more than 10,500 affected people and 217 damaged houses across eight Departments (Baja Verapaz, Izabal, Petén, Quetzaltenango, San Marcos, Santa Rosa, Sololá and Suchitepéquez). The worst affected is the Quetzaltenango Department (western Guatemala) with around 300 evacuated people due to floods and mud flow.
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain with locally very heavy rain is forecast over most of the country, except over the north-east.