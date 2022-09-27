Guatemala

Guatemala - Severe weather (CONRED, INSIVUMEH, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 September 2022)

  • Over the past ten days, several Departments of Guatemala have been affected by heavy rain that caused landslides, floods and severe weather-related incidents leading to casualties and damage.
  • The National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reports, as of 26 September, two fatalities, two missing people, 1,250 evacuated people, and almost 640,000 affected.
  • On 27-28 September, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over the central and particularly the southern Departments of Guatemala.

